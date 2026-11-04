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Chairshot Wrestling News Report (11/4/2026): Gabe Kidd Declares War, Omega Targets Tsuji & Danhausen Explains Trademark
By Chairshot,3 days ago
Gabe Kidd attacks Tanahashi, Kenny Omega targets Wrestle Kingdom gold, AEW prepares for Blood & Guts, and Danhausen explains his trademark. New Japan Pro-Wrestling delivered one of its most consequential events of the year Tuesday, with Power Struggle establishing several major matches for Wrestle Kingdom 21. Gabe Kidd retained the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Taichi before attacking Hiroshi Tanahashi, while Kenny Omega defeated IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji and Boltin Oleg to earn a championship opportunity at the Tokyo Dome.