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groundcover Launches Autonomous Infrastructure Beta, Using Production Data It Already Collects to Right-Size Kubernetes Workloads
By Business Wire,2 days ago
Built on Wand technology, the beta sizes workloads with the full environment in view and shows savings and under-provisioned workloads, enabling engineers to decide what it manages. groundcover, the world’s leading bring-your-own-cloud (BYOC), eBPF and OpenTelemetry (OTel)-native observability platform, announced the beta of groundcover Autonomous Infrastructure, which continuously adjusts CPU...