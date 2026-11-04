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ECI Software Solutions Acquires Sierra Data Systems to Deepen Support for Residential Trade Contractors
By EIN Presswire,2 days ago
Acquisition builds on two years of momentum, uniting best-in-class job costing and purpose-built technology to transform how contractors run their business. ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, has acquired Sierra Data Systems (“Sierra”), a provider of construction and logistics software that connects back-office and field operations. As trade contractors working for production homebuilders grow, so does the complexity of running their business. More projects mean more moving pieces to track, and without clear visibility from the field to the back office, small losses can go unnoticed until they’ve multiplied across a high volume of work, quietly eating into margins long before anyone realizes it. Sierra was built to close that gap, giving contractors a clear, early read on job performance instead of a surprise at the end.