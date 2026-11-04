undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Heather Osmond Built Businesses by Spotting Needs and Listening to Customers
By George Wright III,3 days ago
Heather Osmond wanted a brown leather sofa. The one she found cost $3,000, more than she felt comfortable spending, so she called the manufacturer to ask what it would take to open a wholesale account. The answer was a semitrailer full of furniture. Instead of abandoning the idea, she made flyers and went door to door in her new neighborhood, offering neighbors the chance to participate in a group purchase.