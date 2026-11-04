undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DOL Withdraws Guidance Behind 80/20 Rule for Tipped Employees
By Carol Warner,2 days ago
For nearly two decades, Carol Warner has analyzed the legal and financial realities behind workplace decisions, covering employment law, benefits, payroll and HR technology. She translates complex legal updates, regulatory shifts and vendor claims into plain language that HR teams can act on. Her focus is simple: What does this mean for employers, and what should they do next? Connect with her on LinkedIn.