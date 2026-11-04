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WDFW to host Nov. 18 public meeting on proposal to change non-reporting penalty fee for Puget Sound Dungeness crab catch record cards
3 days ago
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is hosting a virtual public meeting on Nov. 18 to discuss a proposed change to non-reporting penalty fee for Puget Sound Dungeness paper or electronic crab catch record cards (CRC/eCRC). The CRC/eCRC is the primary means of harvest assessment...