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Political landscape shifts in North Carolina: Dr. David McLennan analyzes the balance of power in 2026 midterm elections
3 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Dr. David McLennan offers insights into North Carolina's shifting political landscape as the 2026 Midterm Election results come in. He examines the balance of power among various political factions and how these shifts may influence voter behavior and election outcomes in the state. Copyright 2026 Nexstar...