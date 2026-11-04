undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
For Plymouth seniors, the road just got wider
2 days ago
When Marilyn Simon underwent two major shoulder surgeries this year, she faced a problem familiar to many older Plymouth residents: She couldn’t drive. For someone accustomed to being active, suddenly having to depend on others for transportation was significant. In March, she had rotator cuff surgery on her right shoulder. At the end of July, she underwent a full replacement of her left shoulder.