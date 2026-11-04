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Takara Tomy Transformers New Legends NL-10 Go Prime Full Reveal
By Black Convoy,3 days ago
Amazon Japan has updated a listing with the the full reveal of the new Takara Tomy New Legends NL-10 Go Prime. This is a new redeco of the Legacy TFPrime Star Rider Thundetron mold inspired by the Takara Tomy Go Prime figure from 2013. He comes with two swords which are redecos of the ones included with Transformers Go! Kenzan. The swords can also be attached in lion mode. A Vector Sigma and key accessories are included.