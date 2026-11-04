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Conversation in ‘Bluer’ Michigan Needs to Shift to ‘What’s the Fix?’
By Adam Majestic,3 days ago
Dem trifecta in Lansing reflects national “blue wave” results as Democrats also grow presence on state’s Congressional delegation. Following the election, business needs certainty, stability, and state leaders to come together to drive Michigan’s competitiveness and prosperity. Tuesday’s winners need to address Michigan’s precipitous fall in...