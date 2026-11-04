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Tiramisu Recipe
2 days ago
Jump to Recipe Email Recipe Add as Google Trusted Source. This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. This classic homemade tiramisu layers coffee-soaked ladyfingers with rich mascarpone and zabaglione cream, then finishes with a heavy dusting of cocoa and bittersweet chocolate. The right balance of coffee intensity and cooked zabaglione creates a silky filling, with no raw eggs. My step-by-step recipe walks you through the 45 minutes of prep, and the fridge does the rest overnight.