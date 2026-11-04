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Construction begins on $817-million Faena Residences project in Miami
By FCN Staff writer,3 days ago
Construction has officially started on Faena Residences Miami, a two-tower condominium development on the Miami River backed by an $817-million construction loan described as the largest of its kind in Florida history. Developers Fortune International Group and KAR Properties announced the construction milestone following the closing of financing arranged through...
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