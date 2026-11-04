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ISA Converge 2026 Made Connections
By Signs of the Times Staff,3 days ago
The International Sign Association (ISA; Alexandria, VA) held ISA Converge 2026 Oct. 28-30 in Nashville, TN, according to a press release. ISA Converge brought national sign companies together with leading suppliers and distributors, creating an intimate environment built around purposeful conversations, valuable connections and stronger industry partnerships. The event’s intentionally limited, boutique format was designed to give participants the time and access to explore business needs, capabilities and potential partnerships in greater depth.