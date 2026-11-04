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Judah House of Praise to host Kelly K Ministries
3 days ago
Judah House of Praise, 600 S. Magnolia in Cordell, is hosting a special event Sunday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m. featuring Kelly K Ministries. Kelly K is a husband, father, pastor, author, and evangelist with over ten years in full-time ministry. Thousands have come to know Jesus through the messages of love, forgiveness, repentance and salvation that Kelly speaks on daily. Before coming to Jesus, Kelly K was a musician and tour manager for some of the biggest rock bands in the world. After a near death car crash while out on tour, Kelly gave up everything and turned to Jesus, never looking back. Kelly states that he now travels the world with a different purpose: to see the lives of everyone he encounters changed through the love and grace of Jesus Christ!