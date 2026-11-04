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Bark in the Park Fall Food Truck Festival, Holiday Market Comes to Rollins Park in Concord
By Michael Vyskocil,3 days ago
A dog-friendly holiday festival, Bark in the Park Fall Festival & Holiday Market, will take place at Rollins Park in Concord, New Hampshire, on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted by Dog Friendly New Hampshire, the event will feature more than 15 food trucks and a holiday market with over 100 local makers, artists, and businesses.