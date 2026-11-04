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In Northern India, Rohingya Refugee Families Find Certainty in One Thing: The Health System
By Raihana Maqbool,3 days ago
Through government health centres and door-to-door visits by frontline health workers, otherwise “invisible” Rohingya refugee children in Jammu are receiving routine vaccines. First published October 29, 2026 by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance/VaccinesWork. At a glance. Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar for India. About 7,000...