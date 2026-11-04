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Kodak Says Embracing Inkjet Imprinting Is a Process
3 days ago
Commercial and packaging printers struggling with shorter run lengths on aging offset or flexographic equipment can easily grasp the benefits that introducing variable printing can bring. What they may find harder to understand is the process for retrofitting their existing equipment in an optimal way. It’s the sheer range of inkjet imprinting options available that can make finding the best fit for a specific organization complex. That’s why imprinting solution design and implementation are typically provided by the printhead manufacturer or an integration consultant. It is increasingly rare for printing companies to elect, or have the option to elect, to perform the work themselves.