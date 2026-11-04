undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UAC Ships First Chinese-Made MEGCs With Type 4 Fiberglass Composite H2 Tanks to Australia
By Ginger Gardiner,3 days ago
Umoe Advanced Composites (UAC, Kristiansand, Norway) has completed manufacture of five multi-element gas containers (MEGCs) at its Jiaxing facility in China and is shipping them to the Hiringa Sundown Joint Venture in Australia. The shipment marks UAC’s first international commercial delivery of MEGCs from its China manufacturing facility. It is...
1