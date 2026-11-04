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IncomePultrusion Extends Pultruded FRP Profile Capabilities
By Grace Stubbins,3 days ago
IncomePultrusion (Nanjing, China), now custom manufactures pultruded fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) profiles to customer drawings in sections up to 400 mm, in smooth, sanded-matte or UV-veil finishes and with dimensional tolerances to ±0.5 mm. The profiles are produced by pulling continuous glass reinforcement through a resin bath and a heated die, which yields a constant cross-section with high strength-to-weight ratios, electrical nonconductivity and immunity to corrosion in wet, chemical and coastal service.