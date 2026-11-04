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Lucideon Evaluates Xenon Flash Sintering for Ceramic Coatings, CMC
By Grace Stubbins,3 days ago
Lucideon (Stone, U.K.) and the Applied Materials Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Co. (AMRICC Centre, Stone, U.K.) are evaluating xenon flash sintering to densify ceramic coatings and thin ceramic layers. Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) are among the target applications. The partners are working with Excelitas Noblelight, part of Excelitas Technologies Corp. (Pittsburgh, Pa., U.S.), whose xenon flashlamp technology is used in composites manufacturing as the humm3 heat source for carbon fiber composites.