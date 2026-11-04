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Winning more commercial service bids starts before the proposal
2 days ago
Better qualification, timing and relationship-building can help commercial service contractors address bid losses before a proposal reaches the customer. A carefully prepared proposal cannot overcome every obstacle standing between a commercial service contractor and a new contract. Convex emphasizes that, in many cases, the factors shaping the decision emerge well before pricing, scope and presentation enter the conversation. The company illustrates the frustration that can follow that disconnect, recounting how a contractor can invest significant time in a bid only to receive an email stating, “We decided to go another direction.”