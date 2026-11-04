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NGX Group Chairman Urges Accelerated African Market Integration
By Ikeh ifeanyichukwu James,3 days ago
Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, the Chairman of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group, has identified the integration of African capital markets as the most critical reform he would champion over the next three years to significantly strengthen cross-border investment across the continent. Kwairanga’s pronouncement signals a renewed push from Nigeria’s leading exchange...