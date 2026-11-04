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Ramaphosa Seeks US Relations Reset After Midterm Shift
By Ikeh ifeanyichukwu James,3 days ago
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is signalling a fresh diplomatic push to reset economic and political relations with the United States, viewing the outcome of the recent US midterm elections as a pivotal opportunity. Pretoria hopes this shift could pave the way for improved ties, addressing previous frustrations over trade policy and engagement during the Trump administration.