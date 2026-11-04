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Gears of War: E-Day Update Brings Back Classic Guardian Mode for 20th Anniversary
By Alex Wirden,2 days ago
Gears of War: E-Day is celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary with a major update that brings back the fan-favorite Guardian multiplayer mode. Developer The Coalition has also introduced a limited-time Horde Siege mission, special anniversary challenges, and several cosmetic rewards for players to unlock. The anniversary celebrations arrive shortly...