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25 Retro Vegetarian Appetizers to Nibble Over Old Photo Albums With Relatives
By Mandy V Applegate,3 days ago
When old photo albums come out, a platter of easy-to-share bites keeps everyone nibbling while stories and names come back around. This collection pairs familiar party snacks with dips, cheesy bites, crisp potatoes, and small sandwiches, so there is something to pass around between pages. Choose a few that can be set out together, or keep the menu simple with one warm appetizer and a dip. The mix makes it easy to linger over family photos without turning the visit into a sit-down meal.