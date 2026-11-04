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The Best Cleansers for Combination Skin That Won’t Strip Away Moisture
By Lara Galan,2 days ago
Finding the right facial cleanser can be particularly challenging for people with combination skin. While the T-zone may become shiny and oily throughout the day, the cheeks and outer areas of the face can feel dry, tight, or uncomfortable. Using a cleanser that focuses exclusively on removing excess oil may leave these drier areas feeling stripped, while an overly rich formula might not provide the refreshing cleanse needed by oilier areas.