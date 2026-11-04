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Full Glam Makeup Trends Are Making a Comeback, With More Sparkle Ahead
By Lara Galan,2 days ago
The clean-girl beauty era may not be disappearing entirely, but makeup enthusiasts are increasingly making room for something more expressive. Full glam is experiencing a resurgence in 2026, with dramatic eyes, sculpted features, bold lips, and shimmering finishes returning to the beauty conversation. After several years of barely-there makeup dominating social media and everyday routines, the renewed interest in statement beauty suggests that many people are ready to have more fun with their makeup collections.