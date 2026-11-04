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Bella Hadid’s Icy Freckles Are Giving Winter Beauty a Whimsical Twist
By Lara Galan,2 days ago
Bella Hadid is giving winter beauty a whimsical makeover, and her latest makeup look is making a strong case for bringing a little frost into everyday glam. The supermodel recently showed off a dreamy, snow-inspired beauty look featuring delicate white freckles, icy eye details, and a warm, sun-kissed complexion. The unexpected combination makes the look feel both playful and polished, offering a fresh interpretation of winter makeup.