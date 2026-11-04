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Minnesota Playlist: November
By Mpls.St.Paul Editors,2 days ago
Each month, we're rounding up the latest local music that's been on repeat. Follow our Spotify playlist to keep up with new music releases from Minnesota. On “Trace,” Chutes deliver indie rock in its purest, most essential form—a track built on muscular dynamics, ringing guitars, and an effortless sense of nervous energy. Channeling the lean, kinetic tension of classic mid-2000s college radio staples, the song balances a sharp, driving rhythm section with vocal melodies that feel both immediate and weathered. There’s an unpolished grit to the production that lets the instruments breathe, capturing the urgency of a basement session while landing a hook that stays in your teeth. It’s a track that doesn’t try to reinvent the genre, but reminds you exactly why it hooked you in the first place. Listen to the new EP Brighter than Before on Nov. 13.—Youa Vang.