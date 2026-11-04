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Cooler Weather Pattern!
By Henry Blakes,2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, LA. (WAFB) - Temperatures will trend cooler before you know it!. Tuesday’s cold front brought beneficial rain to Louisiana, but not the southeastern part of the state. Northern parts of the state picked up more than an inch of rainfall; however, the Baton Rouge metro area measured less than a tenth of an inch on Wednesday morning. Drought conditions will persist due to the lack of measurable precipitation.
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