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Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Up to 11 Inches of Snow Across Colorado Through Thursday
2 days ago
Up to 11 inches of snow is forecast over high terrain into Thursday morning under new winter weather advisories from the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect slippery roads during the Wednesday evening commute, and when the state activates the traction law on the mountain highways covered by the advisories, every passenger car has to meet its traction requirements, either with qualifying tires or with chains or an approved alternative traction device.