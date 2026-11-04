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Replacing THE WORST Part of His DREAM Cuda – Will Tony Angelo’s Stick Shift Swap Make This 340 Cuda RUN and DRIVE?!
2 days ago
This little ‘Cuda of Tony Angelo’s is cool as hell. Not only is it 340 powered and high impact painted, but it’s got all the right vibes with the new Cragars and redline tires. This car runs like a top after sitting for decades, but the transmission has left the chat and has no gears except Park. But since Tony is a certifiable stick shift junky like us, he’s taking this opportunity to do an A833 4-Speed Swap to make this thing into a real live muscle car. Check it out, this is a fun episode of Stay Tuned.