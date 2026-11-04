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Cadillac Escalade IQ Has a Suspension Squeak With No Fix Yet
3 days ago
The last thing you’d expect from a brand-new luxury car is creaks and squeaks, but General Motors has noticed customer complaints about the Cadillac Escalade IQ and IQL. In a recent service bulletin, GM is reportedly investigating the unexpected noise on these luxury SUVs. The company has since launched an investigation into the matter, but with no clear repair protocol yet.