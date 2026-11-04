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Range Rover Is Killing Off Its Two Cheapest SUVs
2 days ago
The Range Rover brand was once seen as a luxury reserved for the wealthy, until Jaguar Land Rover introduced the Evoque and Velar in the 2010s. These two provided alternatives for buyers who weren’t willing to spend flagship Range Rover money but still wanted to own a vehicle from the brand. The Evoque even sold 125,364 units globally in 2014, making it one of the brand’s biggest commercial successes.