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This 800-HP Ford F-100 Has Mustang DNA and a $1 Million Price Tag
3 days ago
A Classic Ford Truck With a Modern Performance Twist. Fat Fender Garage has made a name for itself by bringing classic trucks back to life through modern engineering, custom fabrication, and contemporary performance components. Based in Gilbert, Arizona, the company has evolved from a restoration shop into a builder and parts manufacturer that gives old American trucks a new lease on life.