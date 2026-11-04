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Deals: Denver Christmas Show, Nights at the Museum
By Gretchen,2 days ago
I’m so excited to check out Celestia! It is an immersive experience that is only here for a limited time in St. John’s Cathedral. Think light, music, and cutting edge immersive experience! Highlighting the architecture, visually eye-popping, overwhelming music (the night we’re going will have a live choir). The experience is something for the whole family – and only here for a limited time!