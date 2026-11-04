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Padilla, Costa Denied Entry to Golden State Annex Facility in Central Valley as Death Toll in ICE Custody Reaches More Than 60 Under Trump
By sbamericannews,2 days ago
MCFARLAND, CA — Today, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, and Representative Jim Costa (D-Calif.-21) were denied entry to the Golden State Annex in Kern County, California, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility. Padilla and Costa attempted to exercise their congressional oversight role as the Trump Administration escalates immigration enforcement operations across the Central Valley and throughout California.