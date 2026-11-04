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Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Eta Nu Omega Chapter and The Inland Ivy Foundation Celebrates 65 Years of Service in the Inland Empire
By sbamericannews,3 days ago
Moreno Valley, CA – October 25, 2026 – Sixty-five years of sisterhood, service, and community impact were celebrated as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Eta Nu Omega Chapter and The Inland Ivy Foundation gathered at Hollywood Hall in Moreno Valley to commemorate the chapter’s 65th Anniversary. Chartered on October 28, 1961, Eta Nu Omega Chapter began its legacy of service with a chartering ceremony at the Golden Embers Restaurant in Rialto, California. Thirteen visionary women established the foundation for what would become a longstanding commitment to serving communities throughout San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. The Chartering Members.