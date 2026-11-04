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Bulldogs To Watch vs. Ole Miss
By Sarah Bagley,2 days ago
KIRBY SMART (HC) – Kirby Smart led the Georgia Bulldogs to their sixth straight win against the Florida Gators this past Saturday. The Dawgs now head to Oxford to take on the No. 12-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. Smart has never won at Oxford and plans to change that this weekend. After a dominant win over the No. 17 Gators, Smart proved that the home loss to Auburn was just a fluke and that this team has what it takes to get the job done.