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ELT Group & Thales Launch Joint Venture for Naval Electronic Warfare
By Edited By:,3 days ago
Domitilla Benigni of ELT Group (left) with Philippe Duhamel of Thales. (Credit: ELT Group/Thales) The joint venture, Thales ELT Naval EW Solutions, is set to strengthen ELT and Thales’ position and to be a leading European company in Naval Electronic Warfare (EW), to address the opportunities arising from this rapidly growing strategic market, and to accelerate the development of advanced solutions for the protection of naval platforms.