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The Hidden Data Trail Your Child Leaves in Youth Sports ft Thomas House
2 days ago
Welcome to Season 15 Episode 44 of the ParentingAces Podcast! In this episode, Lisa Stone talks with Thomas House, a cybersecurity professional and tennis parent, about why family data privacy matters in junior sports. They dig into how apps collect, store, and use children’s information, what parents should ask before signing up, and how Tier Break was built to keep athlete data family-owned and tightly controlled.