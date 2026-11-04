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The One-Show Wonders
By Tom WebsterKnow the Author,2 days ago
Let’s go on a journey. I am in London with a bit of extra time to write, so I thought I’d tackle something a little meaty this week. Every year in The Podcast Landscape we ask everyone who consumed a podcast in the past month which genres they consumed in those 30 days, from a list of about twenty or so, derived from Apple’s genre list. The answers are as close to a boring table as this study produces, and I mean that as a compliment to the audience, because the top of the list has barely moved. Here is what the 2,787 monthly consumers we asked last year and the 3,118 we asked this August told us: