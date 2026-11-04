undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WEDNESDAY Update: Welcome Raindrops
By Rich Thomas,2 days ago
Good Morning! Watching radar. Fingers crossed that this storm system will bring welcome raindrops to multiple towns and cities. Scattered showers and thunderstorms today and into tonight. After today there will be a gradual cooling trend – but the effects will be slow. Starting this weekend, look for cooler days and chilly nights. Stand by. Here’s my brief video forecast discussion.