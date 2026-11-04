undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Republicans Sweep Statewide Races In General Election
By Zach Nelson,2 days ago
PIERRE, (KCCR) — Republicans at the top of the ticket steamrolled through Tuesday’s general election. Voters are sending U-S Senator Mike Rounds back to Washington on a roughly 60-40 margin as of 11 pm Tuesday night over Independent Brian Bengs. Joining Rounds in D-C will be current Attorney General Marty Jackley. Jackley gained South Dakota’s lone seat in the U-S House with a 65-35 margin over Democrat Nikki Gronli…