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LEAD Goleta Academy Applications Now Open
3 days ago
The City of Goleta’s award-winning LEAD Goleta Bilingual Community Academy is now taking applications for its January / February 2027 class. LEAD stands for Learn, Empower, Advocate and Discuss. Space is limited, so don’t wait to apply for this six-week class which provides a unique up-close look at how local government works. Priority is given to Goleta residents, but the program is open to any resident of Santa Barbara County. We strongly encourage high school and college students to apply. Watch our short video promo to see why you should participate; the video is also available here in Spanish.
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