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Mayor Bowser to Take Hypothermia Season Pledge, Encourage Residents to Support Neighbors in Need
3 days ago
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, November 5 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join the DC Department of Human Services (DHS), the DowntownDC BID, and community partners to announce the start of hypothermia season and urge residents to sign the Hypothermia Awareness Pledge. The pledge is a commitment to watch out for neighbors experiencing homelessness during the winter months.