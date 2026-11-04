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Bybit CEO Ben Zhou: AI, Tokenization and Connected Infrastructure to Reshape the Future of Finance
By Chainwire,3 days ago
Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, joined global finance and technology leaders at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026. Bybit Co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou shared his perspectives on how artificial intelligence (AI), asset tokenization and connected financial infrastructure are reshaping financial services and bringing traditional and digital markets closer together.