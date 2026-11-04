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Comics Are Trying to Break Your Heart #394: And One More Thing About Kirby
2 days ago
The Fourth World can’t end for me, can it? The more I read through the essays included in each of the Fourth World omnibuses, the more I discover about the series that keeps me coming back to write about it. The continual depth and prescience that we see over each issue of Kirby’s initial run and his final stories highlights not only how much thought and care was put into his grand mythology, but the breadth of Kirby’s own knowledge on the human condition. It’s why I keep coming back to much of the themes and ideas present in The Hunger Dogs missing from my initial look.