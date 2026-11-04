undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LG Signature Celebrates With Gala at NY Guggenheim
By Carrie Whitney,2 days ago
LG Signature, the premium appliance brand from LG Electronics, hosted an exclusive gala in New York City as the centerpiece of the brand’s newly launched “What’s your signature?” campaign, an integrated initiative celebrating modern design equity, intuitive innovation and individual self-expression in the home. By combining a quiet presence with high-grade performance, LG Signature offers premium kitchen and laundry appliances designed to be chosen as thoughtfully as fine furniture.