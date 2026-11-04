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CITRUS NURSERY SOURCE: An Ever-Evolving Industry
3 days ago
Coincidentally, or perhaps ironically, Spencer Johnson’s famous book “Who Moved My Cheese?” was published in 1998, the same year the Asian citrus psyllid arrived in Florida. This was seven years before the first detection of HLB. Had he postponed his book for a few years, Florida’s citrus industry could have been a live laboratory in the study of fear, change, anticipation, innovation and response. Surviving Florida citrus growers and nurseries have certainly demonstrated proficiency to anticipate, embrace and respond to changes that are often out of their control.